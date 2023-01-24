Rapid City parking ramp repairs continue

Parking garage phase two work starts January 30
Parking garage in downtown Rapid City is undergoing repairs.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:21 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Work on the parking ramp in downtown Rapid City will begin Jan. 30.

Next week the southeast stairwell will be closed for renovations. In addition to making the stairwells safer, the estimated $3.7 million project will include updates to the structure and routine maintenance.

“There will be improvements I would say in terms of the stair towers. We are doing fairly significant renovations of the stair towers and were also doing partial enclosure of the stair towers in order to preserve them and also to make them safer,” said operation management engineer, Rod Johnson.

When renovations on the southeast tower are completed, the crews will move on to the southwest stair tower. The project is estimated to be finished in late fall of 2023.

