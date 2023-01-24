Not too bad today, but the weather is going downhill the rest of the week.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today will be partly cloudy and breezy with somewhat above normal temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

A strong northwest flow aloft will bring numerous disturbances through the area starting Wednesday, and on through the weekend. There will be snow showers with each of these systems, with accumulating snow likely in the hills and northeast Wyoming.

More widespread snow will develop later Friday and SAtrday behind a strong arctic cold front that will dive south through the northern plains. Not only will there be snow, but we’ll see the coldest tempertuares in a few weeks with below zero lows likely Sunday on into early next week.

Significant impacts to travel and for agricultural interests will develop this weekend and next week, during the Black Hills Stock Show and rodeo.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.