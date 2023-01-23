The weather pattern gets colder and more unsettled through the week.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A strong northwesterly flow aloft will bring unsettled weather to the area this week. Several disturbances will bring snow showers to the northern hills and in northeast Wyoming at times.

Later this week and this weekend, a frigid arctic airmass will dive south into the northern plains. This will be coldest air we’ve seen for several weeks, with below zero lows likely by early next week. Snow chances will increase area-wide as this frigid airmass moves in.

Total snow accumulations in the northern hills could be over a foot by the weekend with persistent northwest upslope winds. Several inches of snow will be likely in the northern foothills and parts of northeast Wyoming, impacting travel at times as we head through the week.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.