RCPD to work closer with the community after Surfwood shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Saturday at around 11 p.m., law enforcement was called to 20 Surfwood Drive after a report of multiple gunshots coming from inside an apartment building.

According to the Rapid City Police Department, when they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after. The department says the area has been “plagued by guns, drugs, and violence” over the last couple of years. Even with the RCPD trying to work with the community to lower the crime rate the violence continued.

“We’ve been to the point where we’ve stationed police officers 24/7 in the neighborhood. Police officers 24/7 on private property around the neighborhood, and still, within the last week, we had an individual pull a gun and try to shoot a police officer, and this morning we have a man in his 20s dead from homicide from gun violence,” said Rapid City Police Department Chief Don Hendrick.

Even with the 24/7 approach, the RCPD is asking people in the area to “step up” and work with law enforcement to make the area safer.

“This isn’t an issue that the police department can solve by itself. We need community support we need community partnerships. Again, we have some great fantastic people living up here who are scared; they’re scared to live their lives, they’re scared to go outside, and we shouldn’t tolerate that as a community. So, we’re going to solve this, but we need the help of the community to help us solve this issue,” said Rapid City Police Department Assistant Chief Scott Sitts.

RCPD says Saturday night’s shooting is not random, and they believe there is no current public safety threat. They also encourage anyone who would know more information on the incident to contact the Rapid City Police Department by texting RCPD and the tip to 847411.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.