Rapid City man guilty on child porn charges

Federal jury convicts 40-year-old Matthew Shawn Buchko in child phonography trial.
Federal jury convicts 40-year-old Matthew Shawn Buchko in child phonography trial.(MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Matthew Shawn Buchko, 40 of Rapid City, was convicted of receiving and possessing child pornography in a three-day trial that ended Friday.

Buchko was federally indicted following a cybertip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children, according to a release from the Department of Justice. Buchko reportedly uploaded child pornography using the application Discord.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce discovered hundreds of images and videos of child porn on several devices in Buchko’s home. There were, according to DOJ, also images and videos of child erotica and computer-generated child pornography.

Following a presentence investigation, Buchko will be sentenced April 24. He faces a mandatory minimum penalty of fives years and up to 20 years in prison, plus a $250,000 fine and five years to lifetime supervised release.

