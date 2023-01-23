Rapid City CBD store Elemental burglarized

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Early Sunday morning, three juveniles reportedly broke into Elemental, a CBD store on Jackson Boulevard.

While police did not say what specifically was taken, the items were consistent with products sold at a CBD/Kratom store.

Police were notified of the burglary around 2 a.m. when a person told them that three juvenile males were seen going into the store through a broken window. Surveillance video showed the three juveniles were wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information on the burglary can contact Det. Brendan Lenard at 605-394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

