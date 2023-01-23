Rapid City CBD store Elemental burglarized

(r. nial bradshaw / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:03 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Early Sunday morning, three juveniles reportedly broke into Elemental, a CBD store on Jackson Boulevard.

While police did not say what specifically was taken, the items were consistent with products sold at a CBD/Kratom store.

Police were notified of the burglary around 2 a.m. when a person told them that three juvenile males were seen going into the store through a broken window. Surveillance video showed the three juveniles were wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information on the burglary can contact Det. Brendan Lenard at 605-394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rapid City/Pennington County Special Response Team has been called to serve search warrants...
Rapid City police investigate shooting at Surfwood Drive apartment
Chance for snow increases for some on Sunday
Grand Gateway Hotel owner asking for ‘change of venue’ in simple assault trial
Grand Gateway Hotel owner asking for ‘change of venue’ in simple assault trial
Snow remains a possibility for many throughout this week
Rapid City teen pleads as an adult on first-degree manslaughter charge

Latest News

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest sporting events of the year, and Deadwood is prepping for...
Deadwood gaming establishments bet on Super Bowl fans
Heaviest will be in the northern hills
Snow throughout the week
Federal jury convicts 40-year-old Matthew Shawn Buchko in child phonography trial.
Rapid City man guilty on child porn charges
The South Dakota Fusion Center has been notified of this breach.
Gov. Noem’s personal cell phone hacked