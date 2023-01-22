Rapid City police investigate shooting at Surfwood Drive apartment

The Rapid City/Pennington County Special Response Team has been called to serve search warrants...
The Rapid City/Pennington County Special Response Team has been called to serve search warrants at two homes following a Saturday night shooting.(Rapid City Police Department)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 10:43 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man was shot and killed at an apartment at 20 Surfwood Drive around 11 p.m. Saturday.

At the time of this post, Rapid City police say that the suspects in the shooting are associated with two homes in the area. The combined Rapid City and Pennington County Special Response Team has been called to serve search warrants at the two homes on Surfwood Drive and East Knollwood Drive.

Police, in a social media post, say there is no reason to believe the shooting was random and that they also believe there is no ongoing public safety threat. But they do ask for people to avoid the area as they continue to work the crime.

We will update this story as soon as we get new information.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chance for snow increases for some on Sunday
Heaviest in WY and Black Hills
Snowfall is expected over the weekend
Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
Gun found in Rapid Creek possibly same one as used in murders
Every year in January on the third Saturday the city of Custer welcomes the annual Beetle Burn...
Don’t miss the annual Beetle Burn as it hits the city of Custer
The bill would lower the mandatory school attendance age from 18 to 16.
South Dakota legislature considering lowering mandatory school attendance age

Latest News

The Homestake Opera House holds meticulous restoration fundraising drives this winter to...
Homestake Opera House is gearing up for a busy winter schedule
Without enough students joining, Douglas High School could lose its Junior ROTC program.
Douglas High School JROTC program needs recruits
Grand Gateway Hotel owner asking for ‘change of venue’ in simple assault trial
Grand Gateway Hotel owner asking for ‘change of venue’ in simple assault trial
Public input needed for Spearfish Colorado Boulevard Corridor Study