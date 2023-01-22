Chance for snow increases for some on Sunday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Despite gusty winds from the southwest this evening and mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will look to drop into the teens and 20s this evening with isolated snow showers possible.

While we could see some isolated snow showers develop tonight in Wyoming a slightly better chance for snow showers will arrive on Sunday. There will be a few heavy bands of snow that could develop and pass through the area, which will reduce visibility and drop a quick inch of snow, creating a few slippery spots. Accumulations Sunday and Sunday night will be an inch or less in western South Dakota, but the Black Hills and northeast Wyoming could see up to a couple of inches. Sunday will see highs in the 30s to low 40s with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures next week will be near or below average in the 30s. Snow showers will be possible at times, especially through the second half of the week. It will be a little breezy as well.

