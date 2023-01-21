Visit Rapid City anticipates a successful 2023 following good tourism figures

More than 14 million people visited attractions all over South Dakota last year, pumping more...
More than 14 million people visited attractions all over South Dakota last year, pumping more than $7 billion into the state economy.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:24 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More than 14 million people visited attractions all over South Dakota last year, pumping more than $7 billion into the state economy.

It’s certainly been a bounce back for businesses in South Dakota, after the COVID-19 pandemic.

So says Brook Kaufman, president of Visit Rapid City, who said that these numbers will prove to be great news for Rapid City’s economy.

“We’re predicting occupancy will be very steady, the average rate on hotel rooms will be up a little bit,” Kaufman said. “So, I think we’re going to see some marginal growth in 2023, we’re not predicting an outlier year like 2021, but I do think we’re going to see a robust visitor economy again.”

Kaufman and other Visit Rapid City employees spent this past week at South Dakota’s Tourism Conference in Pierre.

The organization was awarded for their efforts in promoting tourism.

Among others awards for Visit Rapid City, former president Julie Schmitz Jensen, who passed away late last year, was posthumously awarded the Ben Black Elk Award.

Kaufman says Jensen’s legacy is continuing to be practiced as the community makes strides in tourism.

“[She] just really had an impact on the industry. We’re celebrating her legacy and all of the things we get to do because she did so well.”

The Shady Rest Motel in Custer also received honors. They were awarded the George S. Mickelson award for going beyond customers’ expectations.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sturgis man convicted of drug trafficking
Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick (left) is joined by Pennington County Sheriff Brian Meuller...
DCI investigating Rapid City officer-involved shooting
Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
Cell Phone Records Do Not Have Any Activity on Absolu’s Phone at Time of Murders
The odor from a skunk's spray can last up to three weeks but if left untreated can last longer.
Some Rapid City residents are facing a stinky problem
Cook pleaded guilty to possession and distribution of child pornography and is now facing five...
Man charged with possession of child pornography pleads guilty

Latest News

Heaviest in WY and Black Hills
Snowfall expected over the weekend
The South Dakota Capitol building in Pierre.
Noem trying to alleviate worker shortage with out-of-state licenses
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks after her reelection victory.
State business with “evil foreign governments” being blocked by Noem
South Dakota legislature.
Non-returning legislators need special permission to go on legislative trips