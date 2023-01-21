Police: Man arrested for fetal homicide after woman suffers miscarriage in assault

Kentucky police says 24-year-old Rigoberto Vasquez-Barradas has been charged after a domestic...
Kentucky police says 24-year-old Rigoberto Vasquez-Barradas has been charged after a domestic dispute turned deadly.(Fayette County Detention Center)
By WKYT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:07 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Authorities in Kentucky say a man has been arrested after a deadly domestic violence incident.

According to the Lexington Police Department, officers were called to an area hospital regarding a report of a domestic violence victim Friday morning.

WKYT reports the female victim suffered a miscarriage following a domestic violence assault.

Lexington police said they arrested 24-year-old Rigoberto Vasquez-Barradas in connection with the incident.

Vasquez-Barradas was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center on charges of fetal homicide, strangulation and domestic assault, according to authorities.

Police did not immediately release any further information regarding the case, including the victim’s identity.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sturgis man convicted of drug trafficking
Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick (left) is joined by Pennington County Sheriff Brian Meuller...
DCI investigating Rapid City officer-involved shooting
Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
Cell Phone Records Do Not Have Any Activity on Absolu’s Phone at Time of Murders
The odor from a skunk's spray can last up to three weeks but if left untreated can last longer.
Some Rapid City residents are facing a stinky problem
Cook pleaded guilty to possession and distribution of child pornography and is now facing five...
Man charged with possession of child pornography pleads guilty

Latest News

Every year in January on the third Saturday the city of Custer welcomes the annual Beetle Burn...
Don’t miss the annual Beetle Burn as it hits the city of Custer
The bill would lower the mandatory school attendance age from 18 to 16.
South Dakota legislature considering lowering mandatory school attendance age
Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
Gun found in Rapid Creek possibly same one as used in murders
Judge OK’s trial for Illinois paramedics in patient’s death