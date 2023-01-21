House Republicans delay vote on “workforce housing” bill

South Dakota state lawmakers converse on the House floor following contentious debate on a...
South Dakota state lawmakers converse on the House floor following contentious debate on a "workforce housing" bill.(Austin Goss DNN/KOTA)
By Austin Goss
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:47 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. - One of the most contentious bills of the 2022 South Dakota state legislative session had to do with funding for “workforce housing.”

Now, the same topic is heating up tempers again in the second week of the 2023 session.

The issue has left a deep divide between Republicans in Pierre over the last year, particularly in the House chamber.

A number of Republicans, along with Democrats, want to shift funding from a $200 million dollar housing bill to help create a housing infrastructure funding program. The bill, SB 41, clarifies confusion around how the money for affordable housing could be dispersed.

Rep. Roger Chase (R-Huron), a realtor, is one of the prime sponsors of that bill.

“In South Dakota, we work hard to fix problems as they arise,” Chase said during debate on the House floor. “SB 41 is a solution to the problem, I urge you to support this bill.”

But it’s support for the bill that divides them from “Freedom Caucus” Republicans.

Those Republican lawmakers argue, in part, that the bill is government stepping too far into the private sector.

Detractors also argue that the bill will send money only to wealthy contractors, and ultimately not have as much of an impact on “workforce housing.”

Rep. John Mills (R-Volga) introduced an amendment to the bill that would send the money directly to counties instead, allowing them to determine what infrastructure projects they would want to spend it on instead. But that amendment was easily defeated.

“The bill that we are talking about here basically sets up a separate, alternate means of banking in the state,” said Rep. Scott Odenbach (R-Spearfish). “If you are smart enough, you’ll go through the “government bank” once it is set up. It will be there in perpetuity with 2% loans, and if you go to private banks and get a 7% loan you will not be able to sell your properties at the same price.”

And while a vote on the bill itself seemed inevitable Friday, an obscure legislative rule was invoked by Rep. Tina Mulally (R-Rapid City) which pushed debate on amendments, and the bill itself, back to Monday. Meaning that one of the single largest appropriations of South Dakota taxpayer money in state history will have to wait until at least next week.

Chase pointed out that the legislature already appropriated the dollars in question last year.

“Passage of this bill will simply transfer the $200 million in the Housing Opportunity Fund to the newly created Housing Infrastructure Fund,” Chase explained. “No additional funds are being asked for from this body.”

Debate ended Friday with lawmakers discussing an amendment by Rep. Liz May (R-Kyle) that would remove the “emergency clause” from the bill. The emergency clause enables the funds to go out immediately, versus on July 1st. However, it requires two-thirds of each chambers approval, versus the simple majority that would be required if the bill did not have an emergency clause.

Proponents also suggested that the 2023 “construction season” will be missed if the funds do not go out till July.

“The homebuilders I have visited with are concerned with the fact that $150 million from the general fund is going to be spent by a few large investors, and small town homebuilders will run into supply issues,” said Rep. Julie Auch (R-Yankton).

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sturgis man convicted of drug trafficking
Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick (left) is joined by Pennington County Sheriff Brian Meuller...
DCI investigating Rapid City officer-involved shooting
Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
Cell Phone Records Do Not Have Any Activity on Absolu’s Phone at Time of Murders
The odor from a skunk's spray can last up to three weeks but if left untreated can last longer.
Some Rapid City residents are facing a stinky problem
Cook pleaded guilty to possession and distribution of child pornography and is now facing five...
Man charged with possession of child pornography pleads guilty

Latest News

Every year in January on the third Saturday the city of Custer welcomes the annual Beetle Burn...
Don’t miss the annual Beetle Burn as it hits the city of Custer
The bill would lower the mandatory school attendance age from 18 to 16.
South Dakota legislature considering lowering mandatory school attendance age
Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
Gun found in Rapid Creek possibly same one as used in murders
South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley waits to testify before the Senate Judiciary...
Jackley gears up for first legislative session back in AG’s office