Gun found in Rapid Creek possibly same one as used in murders

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A forensic-specialist with the Rapid City Police Department testified Friday in the murder trial of Arnson Absolu.

She stated that while searching the vehicle Charles Red Willow and Ashley Nagy died in she was able to get two fingerprints. One of the prints belonged to one of the victims and police later later determined the second print belonged to someone who may have no-connection to the case.

A state forensic specialist also testified. That expert said the South Dakota Forensic Lab performed DNA testing on a gun that was pulled from Rapid Creek. She said she was able to get “partial” DNA from the gun but there wasn’t enough DNA to continue testing.

The prosecution then brought in the forensic pathologist who did the initial-examination of Dakota Zaiser’s bones. He testified that breaks in Zaiser’s bones were clean and probably the result of a knife. He went on to explain that neither the elements nor animals would makes such clean cuts.

The prosecution also called a firearms expert with the South Dakota Forensic Lab.

He tested the gun that was found in Rapid Creek as well as bullets taken from the scene at Thomson Park. He believes the gun he tested is the same gun that was used at the shooting.

Footage from the prosecution played on Friday showed Nagy and Red Willow leaving the Maverick gas station about 10 minutes before the murders took place.

The prosecution continues its case Monday morning.

