Don’t miss the annual Beetle Burn as it hits the city of Custer

The Custer community comes together to celebrate the winter Beetle Burn this weekend
By Alena Neves
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:16 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Every year in January on the third Saturday the city of Custer welcomes the annual Beetle Burn where they construct and burn an oversized beetle to commemorate a very special historical story about the infestation of mountain pine beetles. “It’s quite a festival and brings the community of Custer together”, says organizers Hank Fridell and Carrie Moore as they stopped by Good Morning Black Hills this morning.

This year makes the 11th anniversary of the burning beetle event in Custer and it kicks off with a pre-crawl event with music and fun for everyone. This year is expected to be bigger and better with hundreds gathering in the Custer High School parking lot on Saturday January 21st where they will light the torches and parade through the streets en route to Pageant Hill. Upon arrival to Pageant Hill, a huge upright beetle will be sitting and awaiting for its final bow.

