Students help rebuild middle school cross walk shelter

By Juliana Alford
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:55 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This past year an intoxicated driver drove into a cross walk shelter at East Middle School.

The previous shelter was built by students and the geometry in construction class at Rapid City High School decided to build it’s replacement.

Building the crosswalk shelter took about a month. The students started before Christmas , and were able to install it Thursday.

“There was a lot of thoughts of teamwork going into all this. We put the roofing together, there was a lot of work that went into it, a lot of sweat. For some people it was their first experience building something like this,” said Brody Songstad, student at Rapid High School.

Songstad said he wanted to thank Jeff Nelson for putting together the project allowing students to give back to the community.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sturgis man convicted of drug trafficking
A Rapid City pizza delivery driver has vehicle stolen during a delivery Monday.
Rapid City pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint
Vintage clothing store partially below street level, was flooded Friday night.
Water valve break swamps Rapid City clothing store
The odor from a skunk's spray can last up to three weeks but if left untreated can last longer.
Some Rapid City residents are facing a stinky problem
The Monument gets ready for event
The Monument starts preparations for the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo, and Rodeo Rapid City

Latest News

Slash piles can be seen burning in the Deadwood area.
Black Hills National Forest crews take advantage of the weather to burn slash piles
South Dakota tourism continues to increase as COVID restrictions eased.
South Dakota tourism continues to rise after pandemic
The Elks Theater joins the celebration for National Popcorn Day.
Movie theaters butter up to national celebration
Over the weekend construction crews started demolition of the old South Middle School gym.
South Middle School construction moves forward