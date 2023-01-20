State business with “evil foreign governments” being blocked by Noem

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - Gov. Kristi Noem signed Executive Order 2023-02, which would block South Dakota from doing business with specific telecommunications companies owned or controlled by, what Noem called “evil foreign governments.”

The order also requires that every in-state contract include a requirement certifying the contractor is not owned, influenced, or affiliated with these countries.

“It is critical that we protect South Dakotans from evil foreign governments,” said Noem. “This order ensures that these countries cannot leverage telecommunications or state contract procurements to gain access to crucial state infrastructure and data.”

The order blocks business with companies associated with the governments of China, Iran, North Korea, Russia, Cuba, and Venezuela.

In November, Noem signed an Executive Order banning the popular video app TikTok from the South Dakota state government. Since then, dozens of states have taken action to ban TikTok, as well as Congress.

