State business with “evil foreign governments” being blocked by Noem

Gov. Kristi Noem speaks after her reelection victory.
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks after her reelection victory.(Dakota News Now)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 1:54 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - Gov. Kristi Noem signed Executive Order 2023-02, which would block South Dakota from doing business with specific telecommunications companies owned or controlled by, what Noem called “evil foreign governments.”

The order also requires that every in-state contract include a requirement certifying the contractor is not owned, influenced, or affiliated with these countries.

“It is critical that we protect South Dakotans from evil foreign governments,” said Noem. “This order ensures that these countries cannot leverage telecommunications or state contract procurements to gain access to crucial state infrastructure and data.”

The order blocks business with companies associated with the governments of China, Iran, North Korea, Russia, Cuba, and Venezuela.

In November, Noem signed an Executive Order banning the popular video app TikTok from the South Dakota state government. Since then, dozens of states have taken action to ban TikTok, as well as Congress.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sturgis man convicted of drug trafficking
Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick (left) is joined by Pennington County Sheriff Brian Meuller...
DCI investigating Rapid City officer-involved shooting
Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
Cell phone records do not put Absolu at Thomson Park day of murder
The odor from a skunk's spray can last up to three weeks but if left untreated can last longer.
Some Rapid City residents are facing a stinky problem
Cook pleaded guilty to possession and distribution of child pornography and is now facing five...
Man charged with possession of child pornography pleads guilty

Latest News

The South Dakota Capitol building in Pierre.
Noem trying to alleviate worker shortage with out-of-state licenses
South Dakota legislature.
Non-returning legislators need special permission to go on legislative trips
Gov. Kristi Noem (R)
Noem pushes for investigation into release of Social Security numbers
Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick (left) is joined by Pennington County Sheriff Brian Meuller...
DCI investigating Rapid City officer-involved shooting