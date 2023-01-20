Snowfall is expected over the weekend

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:34 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We could see some snow over the weekend. It will start tomorrow with snow showers expected for the Northern Black Hills and Wyoming. More snow will move into Wyoming on Sunday and impact the area throughout the day. We will continue to see scattered snow showers on Monday as well. Total accumulation will be up to 3-4 inches for the Northern Black Hills. 1-2 inches is expected for Northeast Wyoming and Southwestern South Dakota. Rapid City and places to the east will likely not see any accumulation. Temperatures for Saturday and Sunday will be similar to this week with highs around 40° for Rapid City and 30s elsewhere. We’ll see some windy weather over the weekend as well. Wind gusts could be as high as 25-30 mph on Saturday, but the windiest time will be Sunday night with wind gusts up to 40 mph possible in Wyoming. The windy weather will continue on Monday as well. Throughout next week, temperatures aren’t going to change dramatically with 30s expected for much of the week.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sturgis man convicted of drug trafficking
Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick (left) is joined by Pennington County Sheriff Brian Meuller...
DCI investigating Rapid City officer-involved shooting
Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
Cell Phone Records Do Not Have Any Activity on Absolu’s Phone at Time of Murders
The odor from a skunk's spray can last up to three weeks but if left untreated can last longer.
Some Rapid City residents are facing a stinky problem
Cook pleaded guilty to possession and distribution of child pornography and is now facing five...
Man charged with possession of child pornography pleads guilty

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
A quiet close to this week; unsettled and chilly next week.
Cloudier over the weekend
Some light snow over the weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Finally, sunshine in the forecast!
Highs in the 40s with sunshine
Sunny skies are expected tomorrow