A quiet close to this week; unsettled and chilly next week.

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:54 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Quiet weather is expected today. We’ll see partly cloudy skies with near normal temperatures. Winds will be light.

A fast-moving trough will bring breezy conditions Saturday with a few snow showers in the Hills and Wyoming.

A stronger system arrives Sunday night and Monday. Scattered snow showers will be likely with gusty winds and chilly temperatures. A small accumulation of snow is possible in spots.

Much if not all of next week will be breezy and chilly with periodic small chances for light snow showers.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sturgis man convicted of drug trafficking
Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
Cell phone records do not put Absolu at Thomson Park day of murder
The odor from a skunk's spray can last up to three weeks but if left untreated can last longer.
Some Rapid City residents are facing a stinky problem
Cook pleaded guilty to possession and distribution of child pornography and is now facing five...
Man charged with possession of child pornography pleads guilty
Juvenile crime.
SD police chiefs say drug offenders causing spike in crime

Latest News

Cloudier over the weekend
Some light snow over the weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Finally, sunshine in the forecast!
Highs in the 40s with sunshine
Sunny skies are expected tomorrow
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Nasty wintry weather today, but sunshine Thursday!