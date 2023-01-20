Noem trying to alleviate worker shortage with out-of-state licenses

The South Dakota Capitol building in Pierre.
The South Dakota Capitol building in Pierre.(Joshua Haiar/South Dakota Searchlight)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 1:56 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - Gov. Kristi Noem and legislators are trying to pass legislation that will recognize out-of-state licenses for nearly every profession.

“South Dakota’s economy has been booming, but our workforce has been experiencing some growing pains,” said Noem. “We still have 23,000 open jobs in the state, and this legislation will help us fill them.”

The prime sponsor of the legislation will be Senator Jim Stalzer.

“A great deal of benefits come from growing our workforce and increasing the number of licensed professionals in our state,” said Stalzer. “This bill will allow our boards and commissions discretion to streamline the licensing and certification process for professionals who are making South Dakota their new home.”

Other states that have already implemented this reform have seen a dramatic switch in the worker shortage.

In 2019, Noem signed HB 1111 to provide fast-tracked occupational licenses for military personnel and spouses. In 2021, she signed HB 1077 to recognize out-of-state licenses for healthcare professions. With this new legislation, Noem hopes to recognize out-of-state licenses for even more professions.

Noem discussed this proposal during her State of the State Address. You can find the video of that portion of the speech here.

