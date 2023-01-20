Noem pushes for investigation into release of Social Security numbers

Gov. Kristi Noem (R)
Gov. Kristi Noem (R)(Dakota News Now)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:03 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - Gov. Noem urged investigations into the release of nearly 2,000 Social Security numbers by the January 6th Committee. Noem pushed Attorney General Merrick Garland to examine the apparent violation of federal law, in a letter. She also requested that the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability and the House Ethics Committee investigate the breach.

The released Social Security numbers included those of Kristi Noem, Bryon Noem, Kassidy Peters, Kyle Peters, Kennedy Noem, and Booker Noem.

“This callous, unacceptable handling of our most sensitive information could have permanent, widespread damage to the lives of my kids and my grandkids, as well as the families of the many other individuals impacted,” Noem writes.

The release of Social Security numbers is an apparent violation of the Privacy Act of 1974.

The release of the numbers may have impacted several public figures, including Gov. Greg Abbott, Gov. Henry McMaster, former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, and former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar.

“I am glad of your recent decision to appoint a Special Counsel to probe the apparent mishandling of confidential information by President Joseph R. Biden. This action indicates an increased willingness to investigate violations of law, regardless of the political affiliation of the lawbreaker. I hope that you will do the right thing and investigate this apparent violation of federal law,” Noem surmises in her letter to Garland.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sturgis man convicted of drug trafficking
Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
Cell phone records do not put Absolu at Thomson Park day of murder
Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick (left) is joined by Pennington County Sheriff Brian Meuller...
A person is dead following an RCPD officer-involved shooting
The odor from a skunk's spray can last up to three weeks but if left untreated can last longer.
Some Rapid City residents are facing a stinky problem
Cook pleaded guilty to possession and distribution of child pornography and is now facing five...
Man charged with possession of child pornography pleads guilty

Latest News

South Dakota legislature.
Non-returning legislators need special permission to go on legislative trips
Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick (left) is joined by Pennington County Sheriff Brian Meuller...
A person is dead following an RCPD officer-involved shooting
Did you know that some germs can survive up to three hours on your hands, and that the number...
Health Watch
Jackley says even with 10 years of experience on the job prior, it's been a *bit* of an...
Attorney General Marty Jackley's first month back at his "old job"