Noem pushes for investigation into release of Social Security numbers

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - Gov. Noem urged investigations into the release of nearly 2,000 Social Security numbers by the January 6th Committee. Noem pushed Attorney General Merrick Garland to examine the apparent violation of federal law, in a letter. She also requested that the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability and the House Ethics Committee investigate the breach.

The released Social Security numbers included those of Kristi Noem, Bryon Noem, Kassidy Peters, Kyle Peters, Kennedy Noem, and Booker Noem.

“This callous, unacceptable handling of our most sensitive information could have permanent, widespread damage to the lives of my kids and my grandkids, as well as the families of the many other individuals impacted,” Noem writes.

The release of Social Security numbers is an apparent violation of the Privacy Act of 1974.

The release of the numbers may have impacted several public figures, including Gov. Greg Abbott, Gov. Henry McMaster, former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, and former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar.

“I am glad of your recent decision to appoint a Special Counsel to probe the apparent mishandling of confidential information by President Joseph R. Biden. This action indicates an increased willingness to investigate violations of law, regardless of the political affiliation of the lawbreaker. I hope that you will do the right thing and investigate this apparent violation of federal law,” Noem surmises in her letter to Garland.

