Movie theaters butter up to national celebration

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Movie theaters across the country participated in National Popcorn Day and the Elks Theater in Rapid City was no different.

Known for its various popcorn flavors, the theater welcomed people who wanted to catch a movie or just popped in for a treat.

With flavors ranging from savory parmesan-garlic and dill-pickle, to three types of cheese and five assorted flavors of caramel, they have a popcorn flavor for everyone to enjoy.

”So, we got many recipes, but we launched with what we thought would be the five most popular. Our classic caramel is definitely the most popular. We also offer a s’mores, a bacon caramel corn that is absolutely delicious, a banana, and green caramel apple,” said Curt Small, owner of Elks Theater.

Another place in Rapid City celebrating National Popcorn Day is the Golden Ticket. They are offering $1 bucket refills and free popcorn upgrades.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.