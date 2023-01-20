Family warns others after iPhone 4 catches fire, explodes while charging

An Ohio family wants to warn others after an old iPhone in their possession caught fire while they were charging it. (Source: TMX/LEISGANG FAMILY)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:20 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (Gray News/TMX) – An Ohio family wants to warn others after an old iPhone in their possession caught fire while they were charging it.

The Leisgang family, from Cincinnati, posted photos and video captured by security cameras of the phone to their Facebook accounts.

Brian and Jennifer Leisgang said their kids were charging an old iPhone 4 with an Apple charger when the device exploded and caught fire in their kitchen. They said everyone was asleep at the time.

Fortunately just the day before, the family had just cleaned the usual school books and papers that they normally kept on the kitchen countertops.

The Leisgangs said they woke to pieces of the phone and black soot covering the counter.

They said they wanted to share the images of the phone to warn others of the potential hazard that could come with charging older devices.

