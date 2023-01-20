Cell phone records do not put Absolu at Thomson Park day of murder

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The trial of Arnson Absolu, accused of killing three people (Charles Red Willow, Ashley Nagy, and Dakota Zaiser), continued Thursday with expert witnesses.

An expert witness testified that Zaiser’s phone pinged in the area of Thomson Park around the time of the murders. Arnson Absolus’ phone was not traced to that area.

After the murders, both Zaiser’s and Red Willow’s phoned pinged near a home on Watertown Street. The witness testified that both devices ‘lost service’ to the cell phone towers a minute after pinging.

The state then called a forensic anthropologist who analyzed the bones of Zaiser. During his analysis he noted that Zaiser’s bones had both blunt force and sharp force trauma.

The final witness of the day had access to the defendant’s phone. He testified that he found evidence that Absolu was attempting to buy guns from someone through WhatsApp. According to the prosecution the guns from the messages are the same ones that prosecutors already submitted into evidence.

The prosecution continues to lay out it’s case against Absolu Friday morning.

