Time to dust the boots off. The Rapid City Rush Rodeo and Ag Night comes to town

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sponsored by Gold Buckle Beer, the 3rd annual Rapid City Rush “Rodeo and Ag Night” kicks off this Saturday, January 21st, beginning at 7:05 p.m. at the Monument.

Brian Gardner, manager of Media Relations and Broadcasting for the The Rush, stopped by “Good Morning Black Hills” to say “the team will wear specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off postgame and a portion of those proceeds are going to the Western Legacy Foundation to raise funds for the agriculture community in South Dakota.”

Gardner also recommends to get there early because of a live performance by the Dugan Irby band at the pregame party in the Cowboy Bar, starting at 4:30. The event will also include an unveiling of a new Rush anthem recorded by local country artist Brandon Jones ahead of the game. “It was written and recorded specifically for the Rush and it will be played for the first time before the starting lineups are announced”, says Gardner.

The Rush is in partnership with the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo happening next week. To see the full interview please click on the video.

