Sturgis man convicted of drug trafficking

(MGN Graphics)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:29 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Todd Deutsch of Sturgis was convicted of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance in a federal trial.

The evidence at trial showed that for at least two and a half years, Deutsch conspired with multiple other persons in western South Dakota, to obtain large volumes of methamphetamine from places like California, Nevada, and Colorado, and then worked with his co-conspirators to distribute the methamphetamine within South Dakota, primarily in the Black Hills area.

The verdict was returned on Jan. 13. The charges carry a mandatory minimum of at least 10 years up to a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and/or a $10,000,000 fine, at least five years up to life supervised release and a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Rapid City pizza delivery driver has vehicle stolen during a delivery Monday.
Rapid City pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint
Vintage clothing store partially below street level, was flooded Friday night.
Water valve break swamps Rapid City clothing store
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Nasty wintry weather today, but sunshine Thursday!
The iconic Nutmobile is a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels.
Planters searches for next class of Peanutters to drive the Nutmobile
Students of Mitchell Technical College pose proudly next to their rebuilt motorcycle.
Mitchell Tech students reveal custom Sturgis motorcycle

Latest News

Sponsored by Gold Buckle Beer, the 3rd annual Rapid City Rush “Rodeo and Ag Night” kicks off...
Time to dust the boots off. The Rapid City Rush Rodeo and Ag Night comes to town
Cook pleaded guilty to possession and distribution of child pornography and is now facing five...
Man charged with possession of child pornography pleads guilty
Snowcross snowmobile riders catch some air.
Deadwood pro-snowmobile racers return
(Photo by Kristen Victorin)
South Dakota’s proposed social studies standards are endorsed by national group