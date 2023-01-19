Some light snow over the weekend

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:43 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We’ll see partly cloudy skies for the most part tonight and tomorrow. Highs tomorrow will be a bit colder than today with temperatures peaking in the 30s. Saturday and Sunday we could see some very light snow. Temperatures won’t change dramatically over the weekend with highs once again in the upper 30s and lower 40s. It will be a bit windier though, with gusts up to 30-40 mph for some. For the rest of next week, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and highs in the 30s.

