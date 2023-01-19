A new ordinance requires Sturgis property owners to maintain their own right of way land

Sturgis's right-of-way areas are now the responsibility of property owners.
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - Sturgis homeowners will now be responsible for maintaining their own right-of-way lands. A service that used to be provided by the city.

Now a new ordinance is changing these requirements.

The new ordinance will require property owners to do their own upkeep, such as mowing the grass, caring for the trees, and treating weeds.

“The New ordinance is intended for property owners and set standards for mowing their own grass, caring for the trees, and treating weeds so that city workers can focus their efforts on public lands such as roads and bike paths in the community,” said Director of Planning and Permitting, Dave Smith, City of Sturgis.

For those unable to maintain their right-of-way maintenance ordinance, the city is making exceptions to help those in need.

