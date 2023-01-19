The Monument starts preparations for the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo, and Rodeo Rapid City

Stock show dirt day in Rapid City.
By Juliana Alford
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:29 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Preparations for the 61st Annual Black Hills Stock Show and rodeo started Wednesday at the Monument.

125 dump truckloads of dirt are being brought into the arena.

The dirt is made in Rapid City and consists of a clay base mixed with sand and topsoil. The dirt is monitored year-round. It will be compacted and leveled Wednesday.

“We’re trying to get an 18-inch depth throughout the arena. And once we have that in, we will bring in loads of sand and mix them in on the top to make the top a little softer,” said Rory Hammerbeck, engineering manager at the Monument.

This is the first step for the arena to prepare for the event. They also added plastic barriers filled with water to outline the dirt.

“We also have to come in with the chutes, the panels, and all the steel that goes on top. And so just through the combined effort when we can move in as early as we can, we like to,” said Hammerbeck.

Once the event is done, they have three days to sweep up the dirt.

The stock show runs from January 27th to February 4th.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Rapid City pizza delivery driver has vehicle stolen during a delivery Monday.
Rapid City pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint
Vintage clothing store partially below street level, was flooded Friday night.
Water valve break swamps Rapid City clothing store
Foggy weather in the morning
Another round of snow for some on Wednesday
Students of Mitchell Technical College pose proudly next to their rebuilt motorcycle.
Mitchell Tech students reveal custom Sturgis motorcycle
Bud May, who ran for office in District 27, was charged with second degree rape but the charge...
Former district 27 House candidate had his charge dismissed

Latest News

New Ordinance
A new ordinance requires Sturgis property owners to maintain their own right of way land
Stock show dirt day.
Stock show dirt day.
Sturgis's right-of-way areas are now the responsibility of the property owners.
Sturgis's right-of-way areas are now the responsibility of property owners.
Highs in the 40s with sunshine
Very sunny skies for tomorrow