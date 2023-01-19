Man charged with possession of child pornography pleads guilty

Cook pleaded guilty to possession and distribution of child pornography and is now facing five to ten years in prison.(MGN)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:19 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A man charged with possessing child pornography along with the assault on a federal officer pleads guilty in federal court.

From September 2016 through December 2021, Caleb Wayne Cook knowingly received images of child pornography through a Dropbox account.

According to the factual basis statement Cook signed, agents found 16 images and 303 videos of child pornography through Cook’s Dropbox account and located nearly 200 images and 15 videos of child porn on his personal devices.

He could face up to 5 to 20 years in prison with a fine of $250,000.

Cook also pleaded guilty to two counts of assault on a federal officer.

In April of last year, members of the Dakota Territory Fugitive Taskforce tried to arrest Cook but ended up giving chase after the first attempt of putting him under arrest failed.

That same factual basis statement says after Cook pulled away, he took out a handgun and placed it on his temple before turning and running into the Panchero’s dining room and barricading himself in the bathroom.

He could face up to 20 years in prison with a fine of $20,000 for this charge.

