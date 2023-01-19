Finally, sunshine in the forecast!

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:36 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We finally have a sunny day in the forecast today as drier air moves in from the west and northwest. Temperatures will rise to the 30s and 40s this afternoon, which is slightly above normal for this time of year.

Quiet weather can be expected Friday and Saturday, though it will be rather breezy Saturday afternoon.

A strong upper level trough bring gusty winds and snow showers Sunday. Right now the best chance of accumulating snow will be in the Hills and NE Wyoming.

Next week will be seasonably chilly with occasional small chances for light snow.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Rapid City pizza delivery driver has vehicle stolen during a delivery Monday.
Rapid City pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint
Vintage clothing store partially below street level, was flooded Friday night.
Water valve break swamps Rapid City clothing store
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Nasty wintry weather today, but sunshine Thursday!
The iconic Nutmobile is a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels.
Planters searches for next class of Peanutters to drive the Nutmobile
Students of Mitchell Technical College pose proudly next to their rebuilt motorcycle.
Mitchell Tech students reveal custom Sturgis motorcycle

Latest News

Highs in the 40s with sunshine
Sunny skies are expected tomorrow
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Nasty wintry weather today, but sunshine Thursday!
Our area won't see much
Snow for some on Wednesday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Dense fog; some flurries through Wednesday morning.