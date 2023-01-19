A 23 year old man with cerebral palsy has new wheels to enjoy outdoor activities

The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:50 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Austin Dirk, who was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy, was awarded a grant through the American Mobility project for a new track chair.

The American Mobility project has been giving out track chairs since 2019 to help provide equipment to those with disabilities. Austin met the owners of the nonprofit organization at a funeral that he and his family attended and decided to apply for the track chair; they got back with the Dirk family within 48 hours.

“It was pretty fast; I figured it would be months, and being kind of self-conscious, I didn’t want to fill out the application, but I knew it would be something good for him,” said the parents of Austin Dirk, Shannon, and Scott Dirk.

With Dirk’s disability, Cerebral Palsy, it doesn’t stop his love of hunting and other outdoor activities; whenever he wants to go out into the pasture with the horses and to hunt, his parents would call game fish and parks to rent out a chair for Austin, but with his new track chair he’s more mobile to do anything in all seasons.

“I feel better now that I know that I got more freedom with this chair than I did a couple of weeks ago. Because it’s winter time, and I feel like I would get more use out of it now versus the summer, and I would get more use out of it all the way around with my other wheelchair getting stuck,” said Austin Dirks,

With the help of Mark Pederson with Action Manufacturing, who delivered dirks chair to his home along with demonstrating how the chair works.

“I would like to thank Mark and American mobility for making this happen, and it’s really going to change my life down the road,” said Dirk.

Click here to learn more about the American mobility project.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Rapid City pizza delivery driver has vehicle stolen during a delivery Monday.
Rapid City pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint
Vintage clothing store partially below street level, was flooded Friday night.
Water valve break swamps Rapid City clothing store
Foggy weather in the morning
Another round of snow for some on Wednesday
Students of Mitchell Technical College pose proudly next to their rebuilt motorcycle.
Mitchell Tech students reveal custom Sturgis motorcycle
Bud May, who ran for office in District 27, was charged with second degree rape but the charge...
Former district 27 House candidate had his charge dismissed

Latest News

The odor from a skunk's spray can last up to three weeks but if left untreated can last longer.
Some Rapid City residents are facing a stinky problem
A 23 year old man with cerebral palsy has new wheels to enjoy outdoor activities
A 23 year old man with cerebral palsy has new wheels to enjoy outdoor activities
Some Rapid City residents are facing a stinky problem
Some Rapid City residents are facing a stinky problem
The Monument gets ready for event
The Monument starts preparations for the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo, and Rodeo Rapid City