Water valve break puts Rapid City clothing store out of business

Vintage clothing store partially below street level, was flooded Friday night.(Juliana Alford)
By Juliana Alford
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:09 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Decades Vintage Clothing, located in downtown Rapid City, has been around since 2016, but at 4 a.m. Saturday, the owner was woken to a call that changed everything. The police said the building was flooded. When she arrived, she walked into a foot of water in the store.

“There was a lot of clothes that were damaged. A lot of the stuff that were on our racks, luckily was high enough that it didn’t get effected, but we did lose a lot of inventory,” said Justice Glassgow,Decades Vintage manager .

It isn’t just inventory that was damaged. The store will need to relocate due to how much repair is needed. Glassgow said they are planning to move to a new store on Main Street and hopes to be open within a month.

As for the damage, the store is getting some help.

“The city is going to pay to get rid of the water, but other than that were kind of on our own,” Glassgow said.

When flooding occurs at a business there are options.

“There are two options for businesses who were affected. Again, it’s going through their personal insurance company, it’s filing a claim with the city. The issue is whether or not the city was negligent, a lot of the times did the city cause this to happen to them,” said Darrell Shoemaker, communications coordinator Rapid City.

Decades Vintage isn’t the only store that was effected. Most business on St. Joseph Street did experience some flooding to their basements, but Decades Vintage, which was located partially below street level, experienced the worst of it.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

