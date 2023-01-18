Sunny skies are expected tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Light snow may continue through the evening for the southeastern portion of our area, but snowfall will taper off throughout the overnight hours. More fog is expected tonight with lows in the lower 20s and teens. Highs tomorrow are going to reach the 40s for some. We also we’ll see very sunny skies. Throughout the weekend and next week, we are going to see partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 30s and 40s.

