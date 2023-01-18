Police: Woman dies after boyfriend shoots her during 911 call

By KTIV Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:56 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - An Iowa man is facing murder charges after police say he fatally shot his girlfriend while she was on the phone with 911 dispatchers.

Police responded to a 911 domestic disturbance call around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa. The caller, 31-year-old Sarah Zoelle, pleaded for help. She said her boyfriend, 23-year-old Austyn Self, had pointed a gun at her multiple times, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states the 911 dispatcher heard what sounded like a gunshot several minutes into the call and the victim screaming.

According to the affidavit, Self picked up the phone and said, “I shot her.”

When police arrived at the home, they found Zoelle suffering from a gunshot injury to her abdomen. She was holding a 6-month-old baby in her arms, the affidavit says. Zoelle later died at the hospital, KTIV reports.

Self, who is the father of at least one of Zoelle’s children, was booked into jail on charges of first-degree murder and three counts of child endangerment.

The affidavit states that in addition to the baby, two other children, ages 4 and 5, were in the home at the time of the shooting. None of the children were harmed. They have been placed in the custody of family members.

Police are unsure what may have been the motive in the incident. But officers say that during the investigation, they learned Self had said multiple times that “if anyone comes in between him and his kids, he will kill them,” according to the affidavit.

Copyright 2023 KTIV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A baby and teen mom were among 6 killed in a shooting at a home in California.
Baby, teen mom among 6 killed in shooting at California home
Foggy weather in the morning
Another round of snow for some on Wednesday
A Rapid City pizza delivery driver has vehicle stolen during a delivery Monday.
Rapid City pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint
Vintage clothing store partially below street level, was flooded Friday night.
Water valve break puts Rapid City clothing store out of business
FILE - Alabama forward Darius Miles looks to pass in the second half an NCAA college basketball...
Alabama basketball player Darius Miles, 2nd man charged with murder

Latest News

The arrest comes after police posted video of the incident showing a man in a pickup truck...
Suspect arrested in attempted abduction of drive-thru barista
While the Rapid City Fire Department doesn't respond to many ice rescues in a season; training...
Rapid City Fire Department trains for dangerous ice rescues
The “Help Not Harm” bill is intended to prevent healthcare providers from giving children under...
SD State lawmakers want ban on gender surgery, puberty blockers
The measures allowed the Mayor and city Finance Director to sign two separate co-responder...
More money is approved by the Rapid City Common Council for neighborhood crisis response organizations