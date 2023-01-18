Holiday debt adds another headache to inflation

On top of rising inflation, holiday debt is causing many Americans headaches.
On top of rising inflation, holiday debt is causing many Americans headaches.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:45 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The holiday hangover is hitting many Americans two-fold this year by combining those holiday bills with inflation on everyday goods. This combo is making the repaying process on those holiday loans even harder.

Financial advisors are saying on average in 2022, Americans took out holiday loans of about $1,500 this was up by about 24% from 2021.

Two payment strategies that could help you repay the holiday loan would be the avalanche method which prioritizes repayment from highest to lowest interest rate or the snowball method which means making the minimum payments on each account and then using the remaining funds to pay the smallest balance.

No matter which way you choose some financial advisors in the Black Hills say the best way to deal with those loans would be to pay them off quickly to avoid your credit score taking a hit and avoid the interest.

”Paying it back quickly and on time will prevent from your credit score lowering. Just make sure you are making the payments on time and if you can pay it off early then you’re going to save yourself some interest,” said financial advisor Jarrett Apa.

Financial advisors also say that when you have a loan, try to avoid buying unnecessary items as they could lead to spending money you could use to pay your loan off. This will help keep spending in check.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A baby and teen mom were among 6 killed in a shooting at a home in California.
Baby, teen mom among 6 killed in shooting at California home
Foggy weather in the morning
Another round of snow for some on Wednesday
FILE - Alabama forward Darius Miles looks to pass in the second half an NCAA college basketball...
Alabama basketball player Darius Miles, 2nd man charged with murder
A Rapid City pizza delivery driver has vehicle stolen during a delivery Monday.
Rapid City pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint
A statue at the front of the burnt theatre in the Homestake Opera House.
Returning Homestake Opera House to its former glory: ‘it carries a central place in the history of the community’

Latest News

Teacher shortages are one of the biggest challenges for South Dakota school districts.,
Teacher shortages continue to plague South Dakota
Rapid City Fire Department conducts ice training at Memorial Pond.
Rapid City Fire Department trains for dangerous ice rescues
Vintage clothing store partially below street level, was flooded Friday night.
Water valve break puts Rapid City clothing store out of business
Bud May, who ran for office in District 27, was charged with second degree rape but the charge...
Former district 27 House candidate had his charge dismissed