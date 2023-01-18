High school freshman, 15, dies in skiing accident

Witnesses said Quimby went off a trail and hit some rocks and trees on Monday, according to Tom...
Witnesses said Quimby went off a trail and hit some rocks and trees on Monday, according to Tom Day, president and general manager of Gunstock Mountain Resort.(klubli/pixabay via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:37 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILFORD, N.H. (AP) — A high school student died after a skiing accident at Gunstock Mountain Resort, a principal said.

Gilford High School Principal Anthony Sperazzo sent a message to members of the school community saying the student, 15-year-old Sydnie Quimby, was a freshman at the school.

“This is a sad loss for our community,” he said in the message sent Tuesday, adding, “We are working diligently to support our students, staff, and families.”

Witnesses said Quimby went off a trail and hit some rocks and trees on Monday, according to Tom Day, president and general manager of Gunstock Mountain Resort.

She was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, where she died, officials said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Rapid City pizza delivery driver has vehicle stolen during a delivery Monday.
Rapid City pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint
Vintage clothing store partially below street level, was flooded Friday night.
Water valve break swamps Rapid City clothing store
Foggy weather in the morning
Another round of snow for some on Wednesday
Students of Mitchell Technical College pose proudly next to their rebuilt motorcycle.
Mitchell Tech students reveal custom Sturgis motorcycle
A baby and teen mom were among 6 killed in a shooting at a home in California.
Baby, teen mom among 6 killed in shooting at California home

Latest News

FILE - Rapper and singer Flo Rida performs at halftime during of an NFL football game between...
Rapper Flo Rida awarded $82.6M for breach of contract case
Friends of Ana Walshe are heartbroken as her husband faces a murder charge. (WBZ, COHASSET PD,...
Friends of Ana Walshe react to husband's murder charge
Officials: Dead humpback whale found off Maryland coast.
GRAPHIC: 20-foot-long humpback whale found dead on beach, officials say
A funeral home worker allegedly caught sexually abusing a corpse was later found dead with a...
Funeral home worker accused of sexually abusing corpse found dead by suicide, officials say