Former district 27 House candidate had his charge dismissed

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Kyle man who unsuccessfully ran for one of two House seats in District 27 during the last election had his criminal case dismissed Tuesday.

Bud Marty May was charged with second-degree rape after allegedly forcing himself on a victim in a bathroom stall at a bar. According to the police report, he fled the area, and upon being detained, he claimed he had no involvement at first, then claimed: “it was simply a hug.”

Tuesday, he had his case dismissed by Judge Todd Hyronimus after the state claimed the victim in the case did not want to cooperate.

The class 1 felony would have carried up to 50 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

