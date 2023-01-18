Eric’s 60 Second Kitchen - National Prunes for Breakfast month

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Prunes get a bad rap, but they’re delicious and healthy! Learn more on this edition of Eric’s 60 Second Kitchen.

Also, for the breakfast recipe:

To stew the prunes, place 20 prunes in a small saucepan with 1 1/2 cups of water, 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract and 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon. Stir gently to combine.

Bring to a boil, then cover and simmer 15 minutes or until the liquid is syrupy.

Remove from heat, bring to room temperature, then pour into a non-reactive container; cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour or until ready to use. I poured some stewed prunes over some Greek Yogurt for a delicious breakfast treat!

