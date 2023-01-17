Rapid City pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint

A Rapid City pizza delivery driver has vehicle stolen during a delivery Monday.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:04 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A pizza delivery driver’s vehicle was stolen around 5:40 p.m. Monday, on the 500 block of Saint James Street.

Police say the driver said they were making a pizza delivery and as the driver got out of the vehicle, a man got in. When the driver confronted the man, he reportedly brandished a gun at the delivery driver; grabbed the driver’s keys and stole the vehicle. Police found the vehicle abandoned in the 1300 block of Kansas City Street.

According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department, they are looking for a man about 30 to 40 years old, around 5 feet 9 inches tall, with acne scars on his face.

Anyone with information on this robbery can contact Detective Brendan Lenard, 605-394-4134; or send an anonymous tip by texting RCPD and the information to 847411.

