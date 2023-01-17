Noem introduces bill to eliminate sales tax on groceries

You might find groceries a little more affordable, if South Dakota jettisons its food tax.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:53 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday, Gov. Kristi Noem, Rep. Mary Fitzgerald, and Sen. John Wiik introduced HB 1075, which will deliver the largest tax cut in South Dakota history by eliminating the sales tax on groceries. This proposal would put $102 million back into the pockets of South Dakotans.

“I’ve visited dozens of grocery stores across South Dakota in recent months, and every time, I meet South Dakotans who are shocked by the rising cost of food,” Noem said. “They need relief – and we can afford to give it to them.”

The Consumer Price Index for “food at home”, has risen 19 percent in the last two years. This tax cut will combat that inflation in a direct and transparent way, and consumers will see that impact on their receipts every time they’re at the grocery store.

“Eliminating this tax will make it easier for South Dakota families to make ends meet, including my own kids and grandkids,” said Fitzgerald. “As a former appropriator, I am confident that our state budget can afford this while still planning conservatively and responsibly for the future.”

“We hear a lot from special interest groups in the Capitol every year, but it’s time that we lobby on behalf of the taxpayer,” said Wiik. “As we continue to shatter our state’s revenue records, legislators must ask ourselves, ‘how much is enough before we finally give it back to the people?’”

The bill was introduced with 10 cosponsors, including 6 in the House and 4 in the Senate. The tax cut will not impact sales taxes collected by cities.

Noem discussed eliminating the grocery tax in her State of the State Address; you can find those remarks here.

