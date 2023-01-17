Construction work closes 2 lanes on St. Joseph

Rapid City to start construction downtown after a water valve break.
A break occurred near the intersection of St. Joseph and 7th Streets which cause various...
A break occurred near the intersection of St. Joseph and 7th Streets which cause various downtown businesses to go without water for a couple of hours.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:55 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Construction will begin Tuesday on Saint Joseph Street between 7th and 6th Streets.

After a water valve break on Saturday, the city filled the affected area with dirt. Tuesday morning the city will start replacing the dirt with concrete, closing the north and center traffic lanes to do so. After the concrete fill is done, they will reopen the north lane but continue to keep the center lane closed throughout the week.

Drivers may encounter short-term delays Tuesday and are advised to use caution in the area.

