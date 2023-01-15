Rapid City youth spend the weekend giving back to the community

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s a day of volunteering as various Rapid City youth spent Saturday morning giving back to the community.

Members of the Rapid City Youth Council, and students from Stevens High School and its FFA chapter spent the morning folding t-shirts at Monument Health.

The ‘Tough Enough to Wear Pink’ shirts will help hospital patients at Monument’s Cancer Center.

Ethan Hendrix, a volunteer with the Stevens High School FFA chapter added “We just want to be able to support the Cancer Care Institute and just be able to serve our community, that’s what it’s all about in FFA and that’s really a huge part of what we do is community service. And we want to be able to reach out and help our community as much as we can.”

“I feel like really accomplished; I know like a lot of teenagers it’s hard to get up really early in the morning cause personally I’m a night owl so its super rewarding and I’m glad I get to be here and do this,” said Evyenia Gillen, a member of the Rapid City Youth Council.

“I believe it’s important to support the community because it’s like certain work in these big organizations that are doing great things for people with breast cancer and other awareness groups that need to be done like more menial jobs like folding t-shirts and that is a part I can help with my limited education at this point,” said Dylan Tipton, a student at Stevens High School who learned of the volunteer opportunity from his teacher.

Saturday’s activities were part of a series of service-learning projects done by the Rapid City Youth Council.

Cerys White, treasure for the youth council added, “We specially focus on benefiting the youth of our city. We are a community of the city, so it’s our duty to benefit the city and to benefit youth of the city and to work to improve things within the city.”

Many of the students felt that it was important to volunteer, to highlight the core values of the council and what city youth can bring to Rapid City.

“I think it’s like important that we show we can help out and do good for the community,” Caitlynn Gregerson, another member of the Rapid City Youth Council.

Dhruv Goyal, a senior on the youth council added, “I think just getting that youth representation out in the community and getting our voice heard is really important.”

“So, I think it’s important to have youth voice and youth being active, and things that are going on because that sets us up for the future and it’s set up the community for the future,” said Kaitlynn Wellman, a senior member of the Rapid City Youth Council.

Additionally, volunteers distributed scarves to the downtown presidential statues.

