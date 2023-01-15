Man in hospital after being struck by car on Mt. Rushmore Rd.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A man was transported to the hospital Saturday night after being hit by a car on Mount Rushmore Rd.

The incident occurred around 6:30 PM near the intersection on Mount Rushmore and Cleveland St.

Police say a man was walking without the use of a crosswalk, and was struck, but obtained non-life-threatening injuries.

The RCPD spoke with witnesses at the scene, and have reason to believe the man crossing the street may have been intoxicated.

They say there’s no evidence the driver was impaired.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.