After a water line break, workers restore water service in downtown Rapid City.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Water service was shut off in parts of downtown Rapid City Saturday morning, after a water line break in the early hours.

The break occurred near the intersection of St. Joseph and 7th Streets.

It caused road flooding on the stretch between 6th and 7th, effecting businesses on the busy street.

Before 10:30 a.m., crews were able to repair the downtown water line. and restore service to the area.

Their cleanup efforts, however, lasted most of the day. and diverted traffic on St. Joseph.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.