After a water line break, workers restore water service in downtown Rapid City

After a water line break, workers restore water service in downtown Rapid City.
After a water line break, workers restore water service in downtown Rapid City.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 7:24 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Water service was shut off in parts of downtown Rapid City Saturday morning, after a water line break in the early hours.

The break occurred near the intersection of St. Joseph and 7th Streets.

It caused road flooding on the stretch between 6th and 7th, effecting businesses on the busy street.

Before 10:30 a.m., crews were able to repair the downtown water line. and restore service to the area.

Their cleanup efforts, however, lasted most of the day. and diverted traffic on St. Joseph.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
Murder Trial: Witness claims Absolu alluded to killings
Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
Murder Trial: Victims body said to have large hole in neck
A man named Michael Myers is wanted in Georgia, according to authorities.
Michael Myers wanted by sheriff’s office on Friday the 13th
Rapid City man convicted for illegal possession of multiple firearms
Body camera video shows James Murphy, with knife in hand, moving toward a Rapid City police...
AG: Rapid City police shooting ‘justified’

Latest News

John Wiik addresses members of the SD GOP Central Committee following his election to the state...
Wiik, Fitzgerald selected to lead South Dakota GOP
The New York Times this week listed ‘52 Places to Go’ all over the world in the new year for...
The New York Times lists the Black Hills as a destination to visit in 2023
Art is an expression or application of human creative skill and imagination and the Suzie Cappa...
Suzie Cappa Art Center provides a space for artists to express themselves
Senate Bill 41, introduced by state Republican Senator Casey Crabtree of Madison, could provide...
Affordable housing crisis in South Dakota might come to an end