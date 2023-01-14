Suzie Cappa Art Center provides a space for artists to express themselves

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Art is an expression or application of human creative skill and imagination and the Suzie Cappa Art Center has been providing a place for the disabled to express themselves through art.

Nestled in a storefront on St. Joseph Street, a Black Hills Works family member, the Suzie Cappa Art Center believes that a disability is not a boundary. Over the last 10 years, the current art center has provided a location where all people can be creative in a supportive environment.

Haley Friedt, studio manager for the Suzie Cappa Arts Center, stated “During the week we have artists in residence and volunteers who come in, and the staff teaches new skills, assists people, help them with the supplies they need, and gets them rolling on some great art. And then we sell the art out in the gallery. So, the artists are able to get a portion of the money that they make from their art and then what doesn’t go back to them goes back into the studio.”

One resident artist says she has been working with the Suzie Cappa Art Center for well over a decade, before they moved to the current site.

“So be 15, 18 or 20 years ago when their facility was on Range Road. I think the first time maybe I came for a week then a couple of weeks, the next year then it was a month, and then we just kind of hit it off, and some of these people I have known for a long, long time. And I’ve helped them develop their own style and their own artworks,” in-residence artist Mary Wipf said.

Suzie Cappa Art Center believes creative expression fosters personal growth and self-esteem. Recognition of creative efforts by others gives the artist a feeling of worth that carries over into all areas of their life. Creating art professionally adds value to one’s life. Through cultivating their talents, people with disabilities make contributions to community cultural and economic life.



