Friday Night Frenzy, January 13, Part 1
West River teams battle in Newell, Hardrockers host Westminster
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:46 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Faith and Newell girls basketball teams battled for a spot in Saturday’s West River Tournament Championship. Plus, the South Dakota Mines women returned to their home court for the first time in the new year to host Westminster. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.
Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.