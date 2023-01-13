Wells Fargo launches $20 million Invest Native program

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Wells Fargo Launched a $20 million Invest Native Initiative for Native American communities across six states, including South Dakota.

The initiative aims to address housing, small businesses, and financial health in Arizona, New Mexico, Montana, Wyoming, North and South Dakota over the next two years by “looking to build on relationships cultivated over many years and to strengthen the capacity of Native-led organizations,” according to the company’s release.

Tim Rios, head of Rural and Native Strategies for Wells Fargo, said “Native leaders who know the conditions of their populations, where they are, and who wants to make a difference. I think the other big difference is that we are also going to invest in the infrastructure of these organizations and their systems so they can do more in more efficient work as they choose.”

A jewelry store owner who is in the process of opening his own jewelry trade school, while not a Lakota-owned business, sees the Invest Native Initiative as a chance for small businesses to grow. Doug Napier, founder of Jewelry by Decory, stated “So we’re in the process of starting a regional trade school that will give people the skills of jewelry making, but not only that but teach them financing as well, teach them as well how to sell and market their product, how to brand themselves which all kind of goes along with the small businesses in the area.”

The announcement represents a continuation of philanthropic support of Native American communities, building on the company’s five-year, $50 million commitment to address American Indian and Alaska Native communities’ unique economic, social and environmental needs, which launched in 2017 and was completed in 2022.

“Invest Native is the latest chapter in Wells Fargo’s long-standing commitment to indigenous communities,” said Otis Rolley, president of the Wells Fargo Foundation. “We are looking to build on relationships cultivated over many years and to strengthen the capacity of Native-led organizations so they can serve more people. We heard from many Native leaders that growing operational infrastructure was just as important as expanding essential programs that build economic stability and independence.”

Over the next two years, Invest Native will:

Create positive outcomes for families, small businesses, and communities, including more single- and multi-family housing construction, access to capital for small businesses and consumers, and financial health programs



Strengthen infrastructure for Native-led organizations by funding projects that improve their technology and systems so groups can be more efficient in assisting families and small businesses



Invest in asset-building tools, peer-to-peer learning and training, and research that sheds light on the distinctive needs of Native communities and prepares staff to utilize best practices in their work

Invest Native begins with three grantees, each of whom will receive $500,000 grants:

Lakota Funds will work with South Dakota Native Homeownership Coalition, or SDNHOC, on expanding access to housing and preserving community housing to significantly increase homeownership in Native communities across South Dakota.



Native Community Capital is partnering with New Mexico Tribal Homeownership Coalition to strengthen homeownership throughout the state. The long-term objective is to build a campaign around model mortgage lending and homeownership activities that address the unique status of tribal trust lands. The New Mexico Tribal Homeownership Coalition’s sole purpose is to advance homeownership in tribal communities.



Four Bands Community Fund will team up with Mountain | Plains Regional Native CDFI Coalition to increase capital for Native entrepreneurs and drive small business growth.



Tawney Brunsch, executive director of Lakota Funds, said, “With our past Wells Fargo grant, Lakota Funds provided financing to a young enrolled tribal member to purchase a seamless steel siding franchise. The Wells Fargo capital has enabled the young Lakota man to provide a quality product with quality service to the Pine Ridge reservation and surrounding communities. This business venture also created five new jobs as well as provided an income to this young man to support his family. This is the type of work we want to be expanding to others.”

