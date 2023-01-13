Wanblee man pleads ‘not guilty’ to Kyle bank robbery

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Francis White Lance, 65, pleaded not guilty Jan. 10 to the robbery of the Lakota Federal Credit Union in Kyle.

Lance, who is from Wanblee, is charged with bank robbery and the discharge of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence. According to a Department of Justice release, White Lance committed the crimes in November 2022.

If convicted, Lance faces a maximum sentence of life in custody and a $250,000 fine, five years of supervised release, and $200 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be in order for White Lance to pay.

White Lance was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial. A trial date has been set for March 21, 2023.

