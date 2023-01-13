Unseasonably mild into the weekend.

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:49 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see a cold, frosty morning this morning, but much warmer air builds in from the west later today. Incredible 50s for highs are expected today through much of the weekend.

A storm system will move from the Rockies to the plains Martin Luther King Day, Monday. This system brings in much cooler air with a slight chance of some snow showers, but most of the precipitation will be in Wyoming and southwest South Dakota.

Overall next week will feature near normal temperatures with highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens to lower 20s.

