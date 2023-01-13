Rep. Dusty Johnson pushes bill to ‘Keep the Nine’ at the Supreme Court

Supreme Court
Supreme Court(Ashley Goodwin / U.S. Army National Guard)
By Molly Martinez
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 1:22 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - When the first Supreme Court was established back in 1789, there were six judges.

In 1869, they increased that number to 9 justices, where it’s been ever since.

South Dakota Republican Congressman Dusty Johnson is now introducing a “Keep the Nine” bill, which would solidify that number forever.

The idea is the make 9 the constitutional number, which would protect the size of the court from whichever party is in power.

“People understand that the size of the Supreme Court should not just ping pong up and down based on whatever the most recent election results were,” said Johnson.

The current Supreme Court regained this conservative majority with justices appointed under the trump administration -

Democrats have expressed concern that these Supreme Court appointments are life-time positions in which voters have no say.

This “Keep the Nine” bill currently has 97 co-sponsors, all of whom are Republicans.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wyoming Department of Corrections announces an inmate's death.
Wyoming inmate dead in prison
Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
Murder Trial: Witness claims Absolu alluded to killings
Monday, Juanita Wolfe pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide.
Woman admits to vehicular homicide, other charges dropped
Body camera video shows James Murphy, with knife in hand, moving toward a Rapid City police...
AG: Rapid City police shooting ‘justified’
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem takes part in a panel discussion during a Republican...
Gov. Noem proposes legislation that will aid growing pains in workforce

Latest News

South Dakota Secretary of State Monae Johnson poses with an elk head and horns that she keeps...
SD Secretary of State Monae Johnson wants “summer study” committee to look at election security
South Dakota Secretary of State Monae Johnson is sworn in for her first full term on January...
South Dakota Secretary of State Monae Johnson looks ahead at legislative session, 2023
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem takes part in a panel discussion during a Republican...
Noem eyes national office, launches attack on Florida Governor DeSantis
South Dakota Supreme Court Justice Steven Jensen delivers the 2023 State of the Judiciary...
South Dakota’s Chief Justice rails on proposal to end bar exam for law school graduates
Johnson giving remarks at his Keep the Nine Press Conference.
Keep the Nine bill re-introduced by Rep. Johnson