The New York Times lists the Black Hills as a destination to visit in 2023

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The New York Times this week listed ‘52 Places to Go’ all over the world in the new year for travelers.

Coming in at number 51, our backyard, the Black Hills of South Dakota.

Black Hills and Badlands Tourism Association CEO Michelle Thomson said that it’s an honor to be listed on such a prestigious list, and she looks forward to more people visiting and discovering how special the Black Hills are.

“We, of course, know we’re an iconic destination, and visitors tell us that all the time,” Thomson said. “But to be recognized with worldwide destinations like Brazil, Australia, France, and Germany, it’s pretty incredible to be listed with all of those.”

The New York Times article mentions the connection between the Black Hills and the culture of the Lakota people. Saying how they trace their creation to what they call ‘He Sapa.’

They also mention the significance of Crazy Horse memorial, which turns 75 in 2023.

Thomson said that more people are taking notice of the cultural importance of the Black Hills, and are coming to learn about that culture.

“We’re very fortunate to have all of our national parks, state parks, and outdoor recreation,” Thomson said. “But its our old west history, and Native American culture that bring a unique and authentic experience to this area, and we’re finding that more and more people really want to experience that.”

The article references the biannual Volksmarch at the monument.

Some of the other western U.S. locations listed are Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park, and Tucson, Arizona.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.